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Directed Energy Presentation made by a Perp site.
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90 views • July 03, 2021
This video is perhaps the most important I have posted. http://www.pactsntl.org/ is a Perp site, run by the government but pretending to be a T.I. site. The interesting things is, you can see how they do it. they start with good information, followed by misinformation presented in an interesting manner.
But the Robert Duncan segment tells the real stuff. Listen to what he says. The technology has reached a point, we are all meat puppets, or can be made as such at their will. It's kinda over folks. Depopulation, information control, mind control, cyborging humans, ect. We are witnessing the end of humanity and perhaps the next stage of natural evolution. AKA, that's all folks.
But the Robert Duncan segment tells the real stuff. Listen to what he says. The technology has reached a point, we are all meat puppets, or can be made as such at their will. It's kinda over folks. Depopulation, information control, mind control, cyborging humans, ect. We are witnessing the end of humanity and perhaps the next stage of natural evolution. AKA, that's all folks.
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