Del Bigtree: Episode 328 SOUL OF LIBERTY

Highwire with Del BigTree





July 13, 2023





The mainstream is losing comedians on COVID as Dana Carvey and David Spade tackle Fauci’s Sales Approach; CRISPR gene editing tech takes us into uncharted territory with new applications for food, insects, humans, and no understanding of the long term effects; Trans Women ‘Chest feeding’ babies?; Biden Admin shot down by Federal Judge; ‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe joins Del for a captivating conversation on common sense, risk taking, education, the heart of America, medical mandates, and more.





Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Mike Rowe





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ztosw-episode-328-soul-of-liberty.html



