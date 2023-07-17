Del Bigtree: Episode 328 SOUL OF LIBERTY

Create New Account
Episode 328 SOUL OF LIBERTY
Highwire with Del BigTree


July 13, 2023


The mainstream is losing comedians on COVID as Dana Carvey and David Spade tackle Fauci’s Sales Approach; CRISPR gene editing tech takes us into uncharted territory with new applications for food, insects, humans, and no understanding of the long term effects; Trans Women ‘Chest feeding’ babies?; Biden Admin shot down by Federal Judge; ‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe joins Del for a captivating conversation on common sense, risk taking, education, the heart of America, medical mandates, and more.


Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Mike Rowe


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ztosw-episode-328-soul-of-liberty.html


comediansfoodamericaeducationcommon sensehumansdel bigtreehighwiregene editingfauciinsectscrisprdirty jobsmike rowemedical mandatescovidrisk takingtrans womendana carveylong term effectsdavid spadesoul of libertysales approachchest feeding babiesbiden admin shot down

