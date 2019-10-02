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How to make a pen gun! (NOT A TOY)
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79 views • October 02, 2019
Hello guys! were here today, with another video from Frederik Baxha but this time how to make a pen gun! Hope this video have helped you with your daily life. Inventions, life hacks etc. and different things like that are now completely in my channel . ( Warning!!! We do not take responsibility for your own injury!! This video is not intended to be used!! It has a dangerous content!! Just enjoy the video and be safe!!) Don't forget, consider subscribing for more awesome contents alsaw turn on the bell , so you won't miss anything! and why not to like my video. Thanks for watching the video. See you next time!
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