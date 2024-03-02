The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With Barren Cross

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

God Redeems Our Losses

From Intouch Ministries

Because of the cross, we have sure hope for a better tomorrow.

Ruth 4:9-17

The book of Ruth begins with death: Naomi loses her husband and sons, and her daughters-in-law Ruth and Orpah are widowed. Though Ruth is a Moabite who could easily return to her family of origin, she chooses to stay with her mother-in-law, adopting Naomi’s faith in God as her own.





