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Thoughts of a Farm Environment or Economics
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20 views • August 05, 2021
In this episode, I share my thoughts while sitting out on pasture with nature and the livestock around me. Thoughts on how the environment and good farming methods can be a key to the future. And you as a consumer of high-quality, locally grown food can be a major influence in fixing our broken farming system and environment.
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