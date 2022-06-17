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timtruth Bait & Switch of The Century!! Despite The Lies Comirnaty & Spikevax Still NOT Available in US
Tim Truthhttps://rumble.com/v18tqqf-bait-and-switch-of-the-century-despite-the-lies-comirnaty-and-spikevax-are-.html
https://odysee.com/wheres-comirnaty-4:1f4bc5d8100c14d31a6da11f48b8d1091e08cdcd
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qsqOliWyhidn/
Bait & Switch Of The Century!! Despite The Lies, Comirnaty & Spikevax Are STILL Unavailable in US