NY Knicks Championship Win Leads To Gunshots, School Bus Fires, & Stabbings. Jalen Brunson vs Wemby. Jalen Brunson named NBA Finals MVP after historic 45-point effort in Knicks’ clinching win. Wemby says Spurs losing in Finals 'biggest lesson of my life' Victor Wembanyama allegedly had Knicks fan kicked out of $20,000 Ritz-Carlton penthouse after innocent five-word comment. Eggs thrown at Wemby





Five yellow school buses hired for World Cup transport destroyed in Knicks celebrations. Nine yellow school buses hired to transport soccer fans from MetLife Stadium had to be abandoned by drivers and passengers on Saturday night during the raucous New York Knicks celebrations in Manhattan, with five buses were set on fire or destroyed by vandalism or trampling.





Trump’s 80th Birthday Celebration Brings UFC White House Fight. Blood Thirstiness Of Rome. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqsROjLVX9U





School buses set on fire, teen shot, dozens of arrests as Knicks celebrations erupt into chaos. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during celebrations. Chaos erupted overnight on Sunday as rowdy fans celebrated the New York Knicks' championship victory, leading to several school buses set on fire, a teen shot, dozens of people arrested and at least 10 members of the NYPD injured. Video captured flames erupting from a school bus that was lit on fire on 42nd Street near Eighth Avenue by the Port Authority Bus Terminal.





How another Pope Leo helped inspire the World Cup. The Frenchman behind the World Cup drew inspiration from Pope Leo XIII and Catholic social teaching. The FIFA World Cup once again captures the attention of billions of people around the globe, it is worth remembering that the tournament owes much of its existence to a man inspired by a pope named Leo.





Player slaps referee as Fan World Cup finale descends into chaos. A player from Colombia's fan team yelled at an official, adding a slur at the end in his frustration at a perceived missed call. "Ponte serio." The referee immediately blew his whistle, reached into his back pocket and pulled out a red card for the Colombian player who directed the homophobic language at him.





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#FIFA

#SportsViolence

#Terrorism





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