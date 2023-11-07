Hawai’i Government Officials Contradict Own Citizens’ Accounts on Maui Fire Disaster

Project Veritas





Nov 7, 2023





In the aftermath of the devastating August fire that claimed over 100 lives in Lahaina, Maui, an independent journalist partnered with Project Veritas to investigate the claims of island residents who shared their water and electricity was not functioning on the morning of the deadly fire.





This journalist held meetings with multiple representatives from the Maui mayor’s office and the governor's office, all of whom clung to the official narrative that the water supply had not been interrupted.





As the historic town of Lahaina continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of these fires, community members continue to raise questions about the government’s emergency response.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3u30ps-hawaii-government-officials-contradict-own-citizens-accounts-on-maui-fire-d.html