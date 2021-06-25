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DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS - MASS MURDER POTENTIAL - Have you seen this?
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313 views • June 25, 2021
What do the deep state have at their disposal to wipe you out at a whim? This is all part of the depopulation agenda! I have shared this work from a gentleman who appears to know what he is talking about! You decide!
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