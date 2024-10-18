Douglas Macgregor REVEALS_ U.S Drops Bomb on Iran – Warning Israel Could Be Destroyed at Any Time!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Douglas Macgregor delves into the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, highlighting shifts in military strategies and regional threats. Key points from the discussion include: Israel's precision strikes on sensitive targets, indicating a strategic and calculated military approach, aiming to minimize casualties. The US administration's reluctance to engage in a war with Iran due to the potentially severe impact on the global and regional economy.