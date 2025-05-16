WHY WOMEN SIN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wednesday Night Live 14 May 2025
In this episode, I analyze the interplay between personal experiences and the current political climate, focusing on the influence of the baby boomer generation on shifting ideologies in Canada and Australia. I discuss the exploitation of societal divisions, particularly between genders, and reflect on how technology impacts dating culture. High-profile fraud cases, like Charlie Javis's, serve as cautionary tales in this narrative. I challenge societal norms surrounding relationships and encourage a re-evaluation of familial obligations. Finally, I advocate for a return to truth and accountability in navigating the complexities of our world....
