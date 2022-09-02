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Casting Couches? Weinstein? Does it really happen?
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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31 views • September 02, 2022

Do "casting couches" exist? Why do child actors get taken into business meetings where parents are not allowed? Are there others like Weinstein out there? Amazing story of Hollywood actor turned Pastor! Todd Coconato has seen it all in Hollywood! He was a child actor and grew up in the industry.

Todd Coconato Website: https://toddcoconato.com/

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