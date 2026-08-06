August 6, 2026

rt.com





Russia's Investigative Committee unpacks the results of its probe into Kiev's failed invasion of the Kursk border region - launched two years ago to this day. Brussels extends a helping hand to Kiev's brutal conscription campaign. The European Union is closing its doors to Ukrainian men that are eligible to join the army. Thousands of migrants remain in Ceuta following an unprecedented border crossing. We examine the political fallout, as the EU demands that Morocco police the very border it contests.





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