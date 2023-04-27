White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1847 - Blake Mohs - Report on the crime

Blake was working as a security guard at Home Depot in Pleasanton, CA, when Knapps attempted to leave the store after stealing an electrical item. When he confronted her, she shot him, before fleeing in a car driven by Guillory that had Knapps’ 2-year-old child inside.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.