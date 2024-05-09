Create New Account
🥒 Canning Basics: Essential Supplies, Tips & Tricks 🍅
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
186 Subscribers
30 views
Published 20 hours ago

🔒 🤝 Unlock the Secrets to Preserving Flavor with dawn gallop who is a farmer, nurse, artist, cheesemaker, canner, soapmaker, and beekeeper . 🏡

🎙️ http://bit.ly/4agnSXF

😌 👩 She explains canning basically is easier than you think 💓

🥩🥕 Get Your Supplies Ready: If you're a beginner, you'll need a water bath canner. Don't have one? No problem! You can use a regular deep pan and improvise by stacking canning rings or using wire to create a tray. 🌾

💫 Elevate your game by ensuring your jars never touch the pan bottom, guaranteeing a flawless preservation process. 🍳

🍋 Acid Matters: Don't overlook the power of lemon juice or citric acid Lemon juice or citric acid is crucial for preserving your canned goods.

🥫 Canning is a great way to preserve your favorite fruits and veggies. With the right supplies and a little know-how, you'll be a canning pro in no time 🍓🥕

🔊 Ready to learn more about canning? click the link in our bio or description above. 🔥 🎬

Keywords
homesteadingpantry challengefood canning

