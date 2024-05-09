🥒 Canning Basics: Essential Supplies, Tips & Tricks 🍅

🔒 🤝 Unlock the Secrets to Preserving Flavor with dawn gallop who is a farmer, nurse, artist, cheesemaker, canner, soapmaker, and beekeeper . 🏡
😌 👩 She explains canning basically is easier than you think 💓
🥩🥕 Get Your Supplies Ready: If you're a beginner, you'll need a water bath canner. Don't have one? No problem! You can use a regular deep pan and improvise by stacking canning rings or using wire to create a tray. 🌾
💫 Elevate your game by ensuring your jars never touch the pan bottom, guaranteeing a flawless preservation process. 🍳
🍋 Acid Matters: Don't overlook the power of lemon juice or citric acid Lemon juice or citric acid is crucial for preserving your canned goods.
🥫 Canning is a great way to preserve your favorite fruits and veggies. With the right supplies and a little know-how, you'll be a canning pro in no time 🍓🥕
🔊 Ready to learn more about canning? click the link in our bio or description above. 🔥 🎬
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.