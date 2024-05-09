🥒 Canning Basics: Essential Supplies, Tips & Tricks 🍅

🔒 🤝 Unlock the Secrets to Preserving Flavor with dawn gallop who is a farmer, nurse, artist, cheesemaker, canner, soapmaker, and beekeeper . 🏡

She explains canning basically is easier than you think

Get Your Supplies Ready: If you're a beginner, you'll need a water bath canner. Don't have one? No problem! You can use a regular deep pan and improvise by stacking canning rings or using wire to create a tray.

Elevate your game by ensuring your jars never touch the pan bottom, guaranteeing a flawless preservation process.

Acid Matters: Don't overlook the power of lemon juice or citric acid Lemon juice or citric acid is crucial for preserving your canned goods.

Canning is a great way to preserve your favorite fruits and veggies. With the right supplies and a little know-how, you'll be a canning pro in no time

