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7/23/21 - Words From The Lord: "Your Iniquities Testify Against You-Intense Heat and Parched Grain" - (New Madrid) "A Great Lake Spills Into Mississippi!" - "In One Hour Destruction Comes"
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195 views • July 24, 2021
Micah 7:1-7
Intense heat and parched grain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhiaTzU8umg&;t=18s
Reconcile your flight to be in winter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=di_Ih2QeqYo
Nuclear Winter info:
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&;q=nuclear+winter&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?! Mosquito Tornadoes/ Solar Flares/ Worldwide Flooding/ Super Volcanoes!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba5kehsRyDg&;t=721s
PROPHECY, NO RAIN NOR WILL THE LAND YIELD ITS PRODUCE YOU WILL SOON PERISH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7O81I35QqvI&;t=93s
Confronting Nuclear Winter (Just For More Information guys)
http://gcrinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/020_nuclear-winter.pdf
Senate filibuster reform would produce 'nuclear winter', says Mitch McConnell
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/23/mitch-mcconnell-senate-filibuster-reform-nuclear-winter-democrats-republicans
A Great Lake Spills into Mississippi River – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/a-great-lake-spills-into-mississippi-river-anno-domini-144k/
In One Hour Destruction Comes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWactPJoFtQ
WARNING 719 COMING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emyIrezmHPM
PROPHECY, THE PRIDE BEFORE THE FALL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwfMLvC7-CU
_______________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Intense heat and parched grain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhiaTzU8umg&;t=18s
Reconcile your flight to be in winter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=di_Ih2QeqYo
Nuclear Winter info:
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&;q=nuclear+winter&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?! Mosquito Tornadoes/ Solar Flares/ Worldwide Flooding/ Super Volcanoes!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba5kehsRyDg&;t=721s
PROPHECY, NO RAIN NOR WILL THE LAND YIELD ITS PRODUCE YOU WILL SOON PERISH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7O81I35QqvI&;t=93s
Confronting Nuclear Winter (Just For More Information guys)
http://gcrinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/020_nuclear-winter.pdf
Senate filibuster reform would produce 'nuclear winter', says Mitch McConnell
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/23/mitch-mcconnell-senate-filibuster-reform-nuclear-winter-democrats-republicans
A Great Lake Spills into Mississippi River – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/a-great-lake-spills-into-mississippi-river-anno-domini-144k/
In One Hour Destruction Comes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWactPJoFtQ
WARNING 719 COMING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emyIrezmHPM
PROPHECY, THE PRIDE BEFORE THE FALL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwfMLvC7-CU
_______________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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