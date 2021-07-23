BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

7/23/21 - Words From The Lord: "Your Iniquities Testify Against You-Intense Heat and Parched Grain" - (New Madrid) "A Great Lake Spills Into Mississippi!" - "In One Hour Destruction Comes"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
902 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
195 views • July 24, 2021
Micah 7:1-7

Intense heat and parched grain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhiaTzU8umg&;t=18s

Reconcile your flight to be in winter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=di_Ih2QeqYo

Nuclear Winter info:
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&;q=nuclear+winter&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8

WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?! Mosquito Tornadoes/ Solar Flares/ Worldwide Flooding/ Super Volcanoes!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba5kehsRyDg&;t=721s

PROPHECY, NO RAIN NOR WILL THE LAND YIELD ITS PRODUCE YOU WILL SOON PERISH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7O81I35QqvI&;t=93s

Confronting Nuclear Winter (Just For More Information guys)
http://gcrinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/020_nuclear-winter.pdf

Senate filibuster reform would produce 'nuclear winter', says Mitch McConnell
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/23/mitch-mcconnell-senate-filibuster-reform-nuclear-winter-democrats-republicans

A Great Lake Spills into Mississippi River – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/a-great-lake-spills-into-mississippi-river-anno-domini-144k/

In One Hour Destruction Comes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWactPJoFtQ

WARNING 719 COMING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emyIrezmHPM

PROPHECY, THE PRIDE BEFORE THE FALL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwfMLvC7-CU
_______________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
fatherholy spiritjesus christfirst fruitssonamericas destructionjesus is comingteam jesusliving stonessecond rounders
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ex-CIA Official Pleads Guilty in Fraud Scheme, Agrees to Forfeit Assets

Ex-CIA Official Pleads Guilty in Fraud Scheme, Agrees to Forfeit Assets

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Morgan S. Verity
Ancient Egyptian &#8220;Gateway to Underworld&#8221; Found Inside Roman-Era Pyramid Tomb in Egypt

Ancient Egyptian “Gateway to Underworld” Found Inside Roman-Era Pyramid Tomb in Egypt

Iva Greene
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy