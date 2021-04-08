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"Follow the Science" MEANS??!? Dr. Johnson gives Conservative answers
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50 views • April 08, 2021
What does "Follow the Science" MEAN? When a politician says that, or when an appointed person says that, What are they talking about? Dr. Duke Johnson, a credentialed medical doctor gives his CONSERVATIVE view on "The Science." Probably not as much conspiracy as one might assume (although that is disappointing, because we all love a good conspiracy). Mostly just men and women trying to feed their families...and statistics might in the process get cooked a bit. Enjoy as Dr. Johnson lays out the case for there being NO "The Science."
The FULL interview is EXCLUSIVELY on my Podcast, The Edge. Download it on all major platforms, or go to www.dustyfriday.com to listen to it!
Please check out his health and wellbeing site www.makkarios.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
The FULL interview is EXCLUSIVELY on my Podcast, The Edge. Download it on all major platforms, or go to www.dustyfriday.com to listen to it!
Please check out his health and wellbeing site www.makkarios.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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