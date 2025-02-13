CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—It’s Time to Break Down Interprovincial Trade Barriers!

February 13, 2025: My guest this week is the Hon. Brian Peckford, former Premier of Newfoundland and the last living First Minister who was a signer of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. We discuss the positive impact of the Trump tariff threats on the political words and actions of the Prime Minister and Premiers across the country who now are talking about border security, controlling drug cartels and eliminating barriers to inter-provincial trade.

