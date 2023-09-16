Create New Account
EPOCH TV | US Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order
GalacticStorm
2128 Subscribers
246 views
Published a day ago

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

US Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order


Soon after the Biden impeachment inquiry was announced, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order. The order allows the Biden administration to interact with social media companies and censor information.


#CensorshipIndustrialComplex


Is there a direct connection? Dive in! 👇

https://ept.ms/NewOrderFM





supreme court facts matter roman balmakov epoch tv

