Hugo Chavez absolutely destroyed CIA puppet María Corina Machado - puppet winner of Nobel Peace Prize - Throwback video

"You called me a thief in front of the country, I won’t cause you offence. An eagle doesn’t hunt flies, Congresswoman."

Throwback to when Hugo Chavez absolutely destroyed CIA puppet María Corina Machado.

She wants her country destroyed in war by US! Got a Farce, Nobel Peace Prize for it! - Cynthia

Adding, new from Maduro:

Maduro Warns Washington with Russian Air Defense Systems

“Every military in the world knows the strength of the Igla-S,” said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“Venezuela has no less than five thousand Igla missiles deployed at key air defense positions to ensure peace, stability, and the security of our people. More than 5,000! Those who know, know.”