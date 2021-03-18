Was Jesus’ Crucifixion Foretold by the Prophets?

Why the prophets said so little about a suffering Messiah

An hypothesis of Dr Galen Currah, July 2020

Bible quotations taken from the English Standard Version (2016)

Music by Natrix

wordwatchers.currah.us



Introduction



According to the Gospel narratives, Jesus’ disciples did not understand that the Messiah would have to die.



Luke 9:43-45



Why is that? Had not the Hebrew prophets predicted that the Messiah would have to die?

The Hebrew prophets had revealed a lot about the coming Messiah, and many Jews recognized that Jesus must be their promised Messiah (or Christ).



John 7:31



The predictions



But that which the prophets had written about Messiah’s death was sparse, vague and infrequent. Here follow their seven main predictions.



The Prophet Moses (15th century BCE) Genesis 3:15



The Prophetic King David (10th century BCE) Psalms 16:10; 22:1, 15



The Prophet Isaiah (8th century BCE) Isaiah 53:5, 8, 12



The Prophet Zechariah (6th century BCE) Zechariah 12:10



The Prophet Daniel (5th century BCE) Daniel 9:26



The Prophet John (1st century CE) John 1:29



A week before his crucifixion, Jesus began to declare to his disciples that he would soon die and rise again.



Matthew 16:21; Luke 9:22



Mark 10:45



Even after his resurrection, Jesus had to remind his disciples that he had in fact predicted his death and resurrection.



Luke 24:45-46



Thus, it was mainly Messiah Jesus himself that revealed the necessity of his death by crucifixion.



Their meaning



Since the old Israelite kingdom had to purify its it temple and people by sacrifices, so also the new messianic kingdom had to have better sacrifices that Jesus’ death has provided.



Hebrews 9:22-26



The prophets’ messages about Messiah’s death were intentionally obscure, because God was hiding from evil spirits the purpose of Jesus’ death, lest those spirits refuse to crucify him.



1 Corinthians 2:8



This is because Jesus’ death not only provides forgiveness of human sins, but has dethroned the evil spirits that rule the present world.



Colossians 2:13-15



Conclusion

The Hebrew prophets had indeed predicted the suffering and death of the Messiah, but did so in ways that kept it a secret to the ruling spirit world.



When Messiah came, he explained those Scriptures, fulfilled them by his death on a cross, rising victorious over sin, over death and over every authority in heaven and on earth.



Revelation 12:10-11



Matthew 28:18-20