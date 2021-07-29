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Monopoly - Follow the Money
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66 views • July 29, 2021
This is such an important piece of work. Hours have gone into the research of this documentary. It is here to allow people to be made aware.
Please see the credits below and find out more from Women For Freedom and participate in the discussion.
Monopoly: an overview of the Great Reset.
This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world in just 1 hour. The video shows the modern global systems and focusses on the situation in the Netherlands.
We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation.
In consultation with Tim Gielen, the maker of this video, and in cooperation with others who strive for freedom, we translated it into English.
We think it is an especially important video to share with the world, so we can change things for the better.
The maker sees this video as an open source project.
Feel free to use parts of it, add to it or subtitle it into your own language. You can download it here: https://t.me/VvVmonopoly
Credit
Vrouwen voor Vrijheid
Women for Freedom
The Netherlands
Wish to know more about us?
Visit: https://linktr.ee/vrouwenvoorvrijheid
Please see the credits below and find out more from Women For Freedom and participate in the discussion.
Monopoly: an overview of the Great Reset.
This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world in just 1 hour. The video shows the modern global systems and focusses on the situation in the Netherlands.
We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation.
In consultation with Tim Gielen, the maker of this video, and in cooperation with others who strive for freedom, we translated it into English.
We think it is an especially important video to share with the world, so we can change things for the better.
The maker sees this video as an open source project.
Feel free to use parts of it, add to it or subtitle it into your own language. You can download it here: https://t.me/VvVmonopoly
Credit
Vrouwen voor Vrijheid
Women for Freedom
The Netherlands
Wish to know more about us?
Visit: https://linktr.ee/vrouwenvoorvrijheid
Keywords
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