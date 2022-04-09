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Watch the Water Explosive Expose: Highly-Anticipated Documentary on Real Origin of COVID
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705 views • April 09, 2022
Spiritual warfare is afoot. Lauren Witzke joined Stew on Friday to talk about the progress on the upcoming bombshell documentary "Watch the Water" featuring Dr. Brian Ardis. An official release date has dropped: The world will know the truth about COVID's origins Monday, April 11th, exclusively on the Stew Peters network.
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Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
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