🛸 BM-35 “Italmas” strike in Sumy
The BM-35 Italmas is a new-generation Russian kamikaze drone, recently introduced in the Ukraine war.
It serves both strike and reconnaissance roles and is capable of precision attacks on infrastructure and troop positions while relaying battlefield data in real time.