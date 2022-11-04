Twitter To Begin Mass Layoffs on Friday

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https://gnews.org/articles/507723
Summary：11/04/2022 Twitter's new owner Elon Musk will begin mass layoffs today. Report suggested that Musk wanted to cut 3700 jobs at Twitter. He has further directed Twitter teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infra cost savings.