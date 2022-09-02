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15 TRUTH BOMBS! Zuckerberg on Rogan, Inflation Wipe-Out + More! | Clay Clark & Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
BeeLady For Truth
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74 views • September 02, 2022

Learn More About Dr. Judy Mikovits Today At: www.TheRealDrJudy.com

The FBI Special Agent Tim Thibault Who Opened Trump Investigation Reportedly Escorted Out of the Bureau -
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/fbi-special-agent-who-opened-trump-investigation-reportedly-escorted
Trump Says the Same FBI Agent 'Escorted Out' Friday for Hiding Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Involved in Mar-a-Lago Raid - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2022/08/30/trump-says-the-same-fbi-agent-escorted-out-friday-for-hiding-hunter-bidens-laptop-was-involved-in-mar-a-lago-raid-n1625125
Was the Judge That Signed the Warrant to Raid Trump's Home Also the Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein and His Associates? (Judge Bruce Reinhart)
WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFUVMw_XbmA
READ: Judge who OK’d Mar-a-Lago raid Obama donor once linked to Jeffrey Epstein - https://nypost.com/2022/08/09/judge-who-approved-fbi-raid-on-mar-a-lago-once-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein/
Joe Rogan Just Awakened the Most Massive Podcast on the Planet - Interviews Mark Zuckerberg
Joe Rogan Tells His Massive Audience to Vote Republican - https://rumble.com/v1htgbl-joe-rogan-vote-republican.html

Rogan, "The Taliban Is On Twitter, But Donald Trump Isn't." + Zuckerberg, Schwab & Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1ht2bf-joe-rogan-interviews-mark-zuckerberg-rogan.html
Hunter Biden Laptop | Zuckerberg States to Rogan, "The FBI Came to US and Said You Should Be On High Alert, We Thought There Was Alot of Russian Propaganda." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1hflpx-hunter-biden-laptop-zuckerberg-states-to-rogan.html
The Great Reset “Self-Proclaimed Elites” Just Taught the Book of Daniel to America!!! What Is the Ultimate Goal of “The Great Reset”? The mRNA-Nano-Technology Shots Agenda Explained - The Internet of Bodies & The Great Reset Agenda Explained | "We Will Be Under Assessment In Every Aspect of Our Lives from What You Eat, Who You Date, What You Buy, How Much Energy You Use" - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1hpghp-the-great-reset-the-internet-of-bodies-and-the-fourth-industrial-revolution.html
ELEONORE PAUWELS - Formerly European Commission, Directorate-General for Research and Technological Development, Directorate on Science, Economy and Society - https://www.wilsoncenter.org/person/eleonore-pauwels
Yuval Noah Harari | Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Tweet Out This Video On July 29th 2022? - https://rumble.com/v1fe3ch-yuval-noah-harari-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-tweet-out-this-video-on-july-29.html
“And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.” - Daniel 2:43

_______________

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