Straight Talk - the Way it is!

What people think of as "Public Employees" are NOT that. THEY are employees of a privately owned one world Corporation! THEY work for Elite Families, like the Rothschild, Rockefeller, Epstein & FRIENDS. THEY only impersonate public employees. You only have to actually look at who they are loyal to & have long taken orders from and this will prove who THEY are working for! This includes U.S. Presidents & 97% of politicians. ..THESE are all private contracts; nothing public about THEM!

Lawyers use Black's Law Dictionary to define words used in all legal & financial deals, including contracts. Definition of 'constitutor:' "In the civil law, one who, by a simple agreement, becomes responsible for the payment of another's debt." This would include making other's sins/trespasses your sins!

Do you now get what all this Epstein evil-blackmail Business is about? It is all about control of everything & everybody who makes the World Turn. ..And it revolves around the Law of contract.





February 10, 2026: The WEF Is Being “Epsteined”

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2026/02/no_author/the-wef-is-being-epsteined/

CHECK THIS OUT: 50 minutes - The Biggest Picture - Railroad Right-of-Ways (How Public became privately owned :-)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EsOFi7TyNkp9

#5752. Granna Bytes: When People Lose Their Minds and Get Hysterical http://annavonreitz.com/hysterical.pdf

#5759. International Public Notice: The Company Store Country http://annavonreitz.com/companystorecountry.pdf

#5766. http://annavonreitz.com/ifyoureadnothingelsetoday.pdf

Update: http://annavonreitz.com/bankingmonopoly.pdf

February 25th 2026 12:26 p.m. public elected Arizona Marshal@Arms Report on my 2nd trip to DMV:

Seems to me & backed up by 1st [teller] I spoke with. She didn't even call her Supervisor when I asked & seemed better informed than most! The 2nd guy was too, so suspect they've had additional training in past couple years.

That 1st said a few times: "That was then, this is now."

THEY seem to want to only issue "Driver's Licenses"---have lowered the standards without admitting it. THEY now accept ANY paperwork that shows you're "a RESIDENT"/Constitutor even a signed Affidavit (Was this way before Arizona complied fully with 1st Federal Real I.D. Act. Now THEY are NOT in compliance to Federal Code! I had figured the Real I.D. was going to be a problem. It is too specific & reveals too much regarding "How THEY get you to be a voluntary slave/14th Amendment CITIZEN who gives up your Power-of-Attorney to The privately owned [WORLD ECONOMIC*] FORUM/subdivision STATE of ______.).

Before: What was required to be a RESIDENT/CITIZEN/Constitutor=legally agreeing to pay for THEIR debts---was, by THEIR own definition, a copy of a bill from a utility GRID with your name & Arizona address on it. =Understand, THEY---the owners of the Corporation/Right-of-Way---the private middle-men, own the [greater] GRID System/former 1800's public Right-of-Way. So, you must be in contract---a simple agreement with THEM in order to PAY FOR THEIR DEBTs & sins (making THEM good again by your voluntary sacrifice). But too many may have figured this legal implication out, so THEY make it simpler=easier for you to "volunteer" to be UNDER contract [with The Devil/Satan or whatever negative System you want to call IT.





* The WEF is [as George Carlin well put] "IT is one big club... and you ain't in it!"

But, you are enslaved to IT with "a simple agreement to pay for other's debts" (according to Black's Law: constitutor) including THEIR sins. Isn't a sin a debt to another or to the planet Earth (5th dimensional too)? You ain't 'in the club" because you've sold your soul TO The Club/ONE WORLD CORPORATION/The BEAST!

Has any of the public ever been invited to THEIR yearly WEF private meeting?





Since THEY didn't recognize me as a RESIDENT before, why now can I easily claim a RESIDENCY/Constituent?

Me think THEY have become more desperate for fools/Sheeple/chattel to volunteer to pay [not with assets, but paper IOUs/FED promissory Notes] THEIR debts/bankruptcy & make THEIR sins/crimes good.

THEY are a subdivision of THEIR parent FED corporation---THEY must comply to RESIDENCY proof.

Look @ the privately owned corporate employee's face when you tell THEM THEY are breaking Federal Real I.D. Code by accepting mere AFFIDAVIT as proof of RESIDENCY. This is what is happening with ICE. Anyone, illegal included, can sign up as a Constituent with a "simple agreement to pay OTHER's debts" (that's what a license entails) & be a sinner too. No more proof as a RESIDENT!