The End of Humanity as Planned by the Global Leaders

Did you know there is an official agenda, one which is heavily promoted by the World Economic Forum to replace the human race with robots, cyborgs and AI? Their plan is to end the era of humanity and usher in a new era of neo-humanity, in which people are a mix of man and machine and our thoughts and emotions will be monitored by AI.





Ending humanity to ‘save the planet’





Many of us have seen the popular science fiction movies about robots taking over the world and eradicating humanity. But little do we know that this is exactly what is being prepared by the global leaders. It is what they are promoting, developing, financing and calling for, all around the world.





The globalists even claim that this is the only way to save the Earth from total collapse. Without exiting the era of mankind and entering into the era of NEO-HUMANITY, the world is doomed, they say. One of their arguments is that humans are the cause of climate change, and must therefore be replaced with artificial alternatives to “save the planet”.





This worldwide reformation is called “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” and is intended to completely digitize every aspect of life on Earth.





Our film “The End of Humanity” exposes this global agenda, which is being powerfully promoted with massive support from the most powerful organizations worldwide.





This is not just a film. This is reality.