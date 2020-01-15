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LAX Plane dumped fuel over a school during an Emergency landing!!
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36 views • January 15, 2020
Delta flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX.
The aircraft landed after an emergency fuel release to reduce weight.
17 children & 9 adults were treated for minor injuries.
#LAX #EmergencyLaning #LAXPlane
The aircraft landed after an emergency fuel release to reduce weight.
17 children & 9 adults were treated for minor injuries.
#LAX #EmergencyLaning #LAXPlane
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