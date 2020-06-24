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NIH—Nazi Institute of Health: Human Mice, Transhumanism, Human Connectome Project, and Other Govt Projects
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11 views • June 24, 2020
Judicial Watch gets access to information that finds that not only were aborted baby parts being trafficked, but the customer was none other than the federal “health” agencies so concerned about saving us from COVID. FDA was buying baby parts to create HM (humanized mice) and Francis Collins set up the the NIH as the brain trust, literally, for Transhumanism, to develop mind transfer and eternal life for elites.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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