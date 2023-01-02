CCP Launders Their Pro-CCP and Anti-American Talking Points Through American Figureheads

https://gnews.org/articles/645734
Summary：12/29/2022 Natalie Winters: Carnegie Endowment for International Peace recently published an article titled “The fevered anti-China attitude in Washington is going to backfire”, which is a perfect example of how the Chinese Communist Party really launders their talking points through American figureheads.
