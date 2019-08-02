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President Bush on war on terror, US soldier killed, Sept 11th
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14 views • August 02, 2019
President Bush on war on terror, US soldier killed, Sept 11th
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVUtNv5DLC4
AP Archive Published on Jul 21, 2015
Ontario, California, 5 January, 2002
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVUtNv5DLC4
AP Archive Published on Jul 21, 2015
Ontario, California, 5 January, 2002
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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