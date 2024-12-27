SN1443: Cultural Rot, Quademic & Reducing Humanity⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v63dxoq-sn1443-cultural-rot-quademic-and-reducing-humanity.html]





In this unceremonious season finale, we talk about some of the many things we’ve learned this year while still bringing you this week’s headlines. Seems like the drone hysteria is beginning to settle down, but even in doing so it creates more questions than answers. This conundrum is followed up by the ominous and unsettling behavior of the outgoing administration.





Meanwhile, the peculiar talking point of withdrawing the COVID shots from the market has become a talking point towards the end of the year. While that might sound like a win, we’re also getting reports that Dr. Peter McCullough is developing methods to detect “nanorobots” in the COVID-vaccinated. All of this is unfolding as 2024 closes out with more cases of animal-to-human transmission of Bird Flu coming out.





2025 is setting up to be a period of intense contention, no matter where you look. A massive political realignment is taking place across all spectrums of government and the world, and whether you’re a Nationalist or a Globalist, you can feel the historical times upon us. As your intrepid and embattled host, I’m honored to be here with you as we survive it all. May God bless every single one of you and your families.





