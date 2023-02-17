The Strange Allure of Slavery

Machiavelli said, 'It is as difficult and as dangerous to try to liberate a people that wishes to live in slavery as it is to try to enslave a people that wishes to live in freedom.' Do socialists who abide in our country (and who want free healthcare, free food and free shelter, at the expense of liberty--all the things promised to prisoners in jail) exemplify this maxim?





