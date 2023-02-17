Create New Account
The Strange Allure of Slavery
The New American
Published Friday |

Machiavelli said, 'It is as difficult and as dangerous to try to liberate a people that wishes to live in slavery as it is to try to enslave a people that wishes to live in freedom.' Do socialists who abide in our country (and who want free healthcare, free food and free shelter, at the expense of liberty--all the things promised to prisoners in jail) exemplify this maxim?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Keywords
socialismmachiavellireconstructionfreedom versus slaverythe black plaguede tocqueville

