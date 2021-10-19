Defamation (Zniesławienie) - The Indoctrination of Young Jews

This is how the Jews distort the history and reality. If they are told from birth that the whole world hates them, then ... they hate the rest of the world.

The most incriminating scene in this film is the moment (1:25:00) when a group of young Jewish tourists mourns over the victims of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp at the site of the exhibition with personal belongings taken from prisoners.

Little do they realise that they are mourning over the Polish victims, not the Jewish ones as the Auschwitz Concentration Camp never was, and was never meant to be a camp for Jews, and this is exactly how the indoctrination works.



W taki sposób Żydzi zniekształcają historię i rzeczywistość. Jeśli od urodzenia mówi się im, że cały świat ich nienawidzi, to… nienawidzą reszty świata.

Najbardziej obciążającą sceną w tym filmie jest moment (1:25:00), kiedy grupa młodych żydowskich turystów opłakuje ofiary Auschwitz na terenie wystawy z rzeczami osobistymi odebranymi więźniom.

Nie zdają sobie sprawy z tego, że opłakują polskie ofiary a nie żydowskie bo obóz koncentracyjny w Oświęcimiu nigdy nie był i nigdy nie miał być obozem przeznaczonym dla Żydów.

I tak właśnie działa indoktrynacja.