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Frankenfoot Theatre Episode 12 - Love of Money, the ROOT of EVIL
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20 views • February 11, 2020
President Donald John Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have TROLLED THE GAMUT OF THE COMPROMISED INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES, along with their PROPAGANDA ARM, the MAINSTREAM MEDIA.
Consider this an INFODUMP - we need to have a POSITIVE TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION CHANNEL SHOWING THE SUCCESSES AMERICA HAS EXPERIENCED SINCE HIS INAUGURATION.
WE WANT TRUMP TV!!!
https://www.rt.com/news/433524-browder-steele-mcfaul-investigation/
Consider this an INFODUMP - we need to have a POSITIVE TERRESTRIAL TELEVISION CHANNEL SHOWING THE SUCCESSES AMERICA HAS EXPERIENCED SINCE HIS INAUGURATION.
WE WANT TRUMP TV!!!
https://www.rt.com/news/433524-browder-steele-mcfaul-investigation/
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