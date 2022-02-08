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"Closer Than You Think" - ZOMBIES, GENETIC MARKERS & SURVIVAL
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1163 views • February 08, 2022
#PROPHECY #ZOMBIES #ENDTIMES
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Dream of how zombies behave. Cunning, strong, deadly trackers who rely on predator hunting skills and their ability to track prey through DNA. Survival is a mix of preparedness, faith and the SOVEREIGN MERCY OF GOD. That's right- more than prepping, and, more than anything else, we need the mercy of God both now and in future. The Beast will rage against the saints and everything about those times will try to wear us out. It's necessary to train the heart and spirit now, while we still have our peace. There are the true revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, so please take heed. Amen.
How To Become A Christian: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read this dream on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/31/closer-than-you-think-august-24-2019/
RELATED PROPHECIES
V@XX Prophecy How Zombies are created: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/
THE WALKING DEAD DREAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/23/the-walking-dead-april-23-2021/
END OF AMERICA DREAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
RISKS ABOUT END TIMES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/30/the-cost-of-staying-alive-april-2019/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
This is the last video on this topic- there's more than 2-3 witnesses of what God is warning about. THINGS TO NOTE:
(1) They come from taking vaccines. Please don't ask "Which one?" ANY ONE, none are good. Watch the MEDICAL PLAYLIST of this channel esp. "Deadly Man-dates", "Survival Of The Fittest", and "The First Injectable They Made." Anyone who hasn't heard the harsh physical consequences of (normal) sicknesses these things cause, kindly visit the blog and READ THESE MESSAGES. (Links in the description).
(2) Please stop asking about nasal swabs, I never mention them that means the Lord never spoke of them. They don't kill so stop taking them if you can avoid it but it's not the mark or what carries the soul to hell.
(3) REPENT OF TAKING THESE VACCINES, speak to God about healing. Your body's outcome is not with me but in how you humble yourself before God in seeking forgiveness. He said men must repent of the act of taking them, but it may not mean automatic healing from natural illness or these other outcomes. God alone has power over body and soul.
(4) TMV is for ONE PURPOSE- To point the mis-fed, misled, wandering sheep of God BACK TO GOD. Viewers must learn to turn to God for answers, He is waiting for His people to hit their knees in prayer, repentance and fasting to seek Him for their futures. God bless you, I'm doing the work I have been given but we must all turn to the same pillar and covering shadow that kept Israel safe through whatever they faced in the Bible.
(5) Please do not use Cashapp, I must kindly decline because mine is not active. Check the description if you'd like to support the channel. God bless everyone and Thank you. 🕊🙏🏽🌺
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Dream of how zombies behave. Cunning, strong, deadly trackers who rely on predator hunting skills and their ability to track prey through DNA. Survival is a mix of preparedness, faith and the SOVEREIGN MERCY OF GOD. That's right- more than prepping, and, more than anything else, we need the mercy of God both now and in future. The Beast will rage against the saints and everything about those times will try to wear us out. It's necessary to train the heart and spirit now, while we still have our peace. There are the true revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, so please take heed. Amen.
How To Become A Christian: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read this dream on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/31/closer-than-you-think-august-24-2019/
RELATED PROPHECIES
V@XX Prophecy How Zombies are created: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/
THE WALKING DEAD DREAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/23/the-walking-dead-april-23-2021/
END OF AMERICA DREAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
RISKS ABOUT END TIMES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/30/the-cost-of-staying-alive-april-2019/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
This is the last video on this topic- there's more than 2-3 witnesses of what God is warning about. THINGS TO NOTE:
(1) They come from taking vaccines. Please don't ask "Which one?" ANY ONE, none are good. Watch the MEDICAL PLAYLIST of this channel esp. "Deadly Man-dates", "Survival Of The Fittest", and "The First Injectable They Made." Anyone who hasn't heard the harsh physical consequences of (normal) sicknesses these things cause, kindly visit the blog and READ THESE MESSAGES. (Links in the description).
(2) Please stop asking about nasal swabs, I never mention them that means the Lord never spoke of them. They don't kill so stop taking them if you can avoid it but it's not the mark or what carries the soul to hell.
(3) REPENT OF TAKING THESE VACCINES, speak to God about healing. Your body's outcome is not with me but in how you humble yourself before God in seeking forgiveness. He said men must repent of the act of taking them, but it may not mean automatic healing from natural illness or these other outcomes. God alone has power over body and soul.
(4) TMV is for ONE PURPOSE- To point the mis-fed, misled, wandering sheep of God BACK TO GOD. Viewers must learn to turn to God for answers, He is waiting for His people to hit their knees in prayer, repentance and fasting to seek Him for their futures. God bless you, I'm doing the work I have been given but we must all turn to the same pillar and covering shadow that kept Israel safe through whatever they faced in the Bible.
(5) Please do not use Cashapp, I must kindly decline because mine is not active. Check the description if you'd like to support the channel. God bless everyone and Thank you. 🕊🙏🏽🌺
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