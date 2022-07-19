SWAMP WARS - by EyeDropMedia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SWAMP WARS #EyeDropMedia #SWAMPWARS
Eye Drop Returns finally… Many of us have been watching this movie for years and although we’ve had many twists and turns, we really need this movie to end. So with all this talk of watching a movie, Eye have made one..
So here is the summer movie blockbuster we would all love to see..with zero budget and a painfully long production time… Eye Drop would like to welcome you to the premiere of Swamp Wars!
Hope ya’ll like it, and please do support below
Thank you! WWG1WGA!
More videos available on eyedropmedia.com
To support EyeDrop please visit BuyMeACoffee.com/EyeDropMedia