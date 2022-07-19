SWAMP WARS - by EyeDropMedia

SWAMP WARS #EyeDropMedia #SWAMPWARS



Eye Drop Returns finally… Many of us have been watching this movie for years and although we’ve had many twists and turns, we really need this movie to end. So with all this talk of watching a movie, Eye have made one..

So here is the summer movie blockbuster we would all love to see..with zero budget and a painfully long production time… Eye Drop would like to welcome you to the premiere of Swamp Wars!

Hope ya’ll like it, and please do support below

Thank you! WWG1WGA!

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