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"STOP ENSLAVING PEOPLE" - Orthodox Bishop on Lockdowns & Restrictions | Mar Mari Emmanuel (MIRRORED)
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152 views • August 27, 2021
"STOP ENSLAVING PEOPLE" - Orthodox Bishop on Lockdowns & Restrictions | Mar Mari Emmanuel (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Homer Shimshon at:-
https://youtu.be/i1QgjDenQ_s
The Assyrian bishop makes another speech about the exaggerated COVID-19 lockdowns in New South Wales and the rest of Australia.
Mar Mari Emmanuel, Bishop of Christ The Good Shepherd Church, Wakeley, Sydney.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Homer Shimshon at:-
https://youtu.be/i1QgjDenQ_s
The Assyrian bishop makes another speech about the exaggerated COVID-19 lockdowns in New South Wales and the rest of Australia.
Mar Mari Emmanuel, Bishop of Christ The Good Shepherd Church, Wakeley, Sydney.
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