Fighters of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade, Emerging from the Tunnels - Shoot Tanks with RPG-7, PG-7VR anti-tank Rounds during the Approach of the Israeli Army to the village of Beit -Hanoun

And again, footage that demonstrates the level of the “rhino army”, where fighters of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigade, emerging from the tunnels, shoot tanks with RPG-7 with PG-7VR anti-tank rounds during the approach of the Israeli army to the village of Beit -Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Many rightly complain that the advance of tanks is not covered by armored personnel carriers, and these in turn are not covered by infantry. But the more footage from the ground operation, the more doubt there would be that there would be fewer killed on the Israeli side if they accompanied (covered) their heavy equipment.