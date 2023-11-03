Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fighters of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade, Emerging from the Tunnels - Shoot Tanks with RPG-7, PG-7VR anti-tank Rounds during the Approach of the Israeli Army to the village of Beit -Hanoun
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
974 Subscribers
83 views
Published 14 hours ago

And again, footage that demonstrates the level of the “rhino army”, where fighters of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigade, emerging from the tunnels, shoot tanks with RPG-7 with PG-7VR anti-tank rounds during the approach of the Israeli army to the village of Beit -Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Many rightly complain that the advance of tanks is not covered by armored personnel carriers, and these in turn are not covered by infantry. But the more footage from the ground operation, the more doubt there would be that there would be fewer killed on the Israeli side if they accompanied (covered) their heavy equipment.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket