Justin Trudeau LOVES trampling the rights of Canadians - COMPILATION
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a month ago |

This video was BANNED from the original uploading channel by orders of canadian tyrant dictator, justin castro trudeau.

In this video trudeau PROCLAIMED, as he echoed the words of his biological father "FIDEL": "REGARDLESS of the fact that we are ATTACKING your 'fundamental rights'... we're STILL going to go ahead and DO it!"

Video credit: Mirrored from "suppressed" YouTube video:  The Fall of Justin Trudeau.

This video was included in Our February 14, 2022 Blog.

Our videos on Brighteon, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "paypal" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more details.

Keywords
justin trudeau canada covid mandates trucker protest trucker convoy testimonyofthetwowitnesses tyrannical dictator son of castro

