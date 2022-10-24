Justin Trudeau LOVES trampling the rights of Canadians - COMPILATION

This video was BANNED from the original uploading channel by orders of canadian tyrant dictator, justin castro trudeau.
In this video trudeau PROCLAIMED, as he echoed the words of his biological father "FIDEL": "REGARDLESS of the fact that we are ATTACKING your 'fundamental rights'... we're STILL going to go ahead and DO it!"
Video credit: Mirrored from "suppressed" YouTube video: The Fall of Justin Trudeau.
This video was included in Our February 14, 2022 Blog.
Our videos on Brighteon, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "paypal" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See
Our "ABOUT" page for more
details.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.