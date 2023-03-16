Decentralized Communication, #SolutionsWatch

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
3/15/2023
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-communication/
As the internet clampdown begins, people are finally beginning to wake up to the need to find alternative communication platforms. But if the masses are just herded from one centralized platform to another, has anything really changed at all? Join James for today's important edition of #SolutionsWatch where he examines some of the many decentralized communication networks, platforms and protocols that are being developed to address the root of the censorship problem.
