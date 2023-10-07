Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 6

▪️In Sevastopol, two Ukrainian unmanned motor boats attempted to breakthrough to the bay near the Northern Breakwater.

They were shot at, after which a gunboat and helicopters were sent to intercept the escaping drones.

▪️Russian troops continue to strike military targets on Ukrainian territory.

Several facilities used by the enemy were destroyed by missiles in Kharkiv.

▪️In addition, the enemy's port infrastructure on the Danube was hit.

Russian UAVs hit the ferry crossing in Orlivka, where cargo for the needs of the AFU was stored.

▪️In the Kupyansk sector, Russian units resumed their offensive along the entire line of contact after an artillery preparation.

The greatest activity is observed near Sin’kivka, the liberation of which will open a direct road to Kupyansk.

▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defense, Russian troops are carrying out counterattacks near Andriivka, Klishchiivka and Hryhorivka.

Intensive airstrikes are being launched on enemy positions, resulting in heavy losses for the AFU.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, fighting continues near Urozhaine, where positions are changing hands.

There is a relative lull in the area of Pryyutne. The enemy is regrouping, concentrating forces for further attacks.

▪️Near Orekhiv, Russian troops launched several counterattacks in the Verbove area.

The enemy tried to advance on the northern outskirts of Novoprokopivka, but was pushed back to their original positions.

Source @rybar