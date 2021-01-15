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Time Travelling Through Daniel's 70 Weeks Prophecy
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71 views • January 15, 2021
The most amazing prophecy of the Old Testament, the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel, is very carefully and clearly explained in this video. More than 400 years before the birth of Jesus, the Hebrew prophet Daniel prophesied Christ would die for the sins of the world. This is the only Old Testament Prophecy to use the word “messiah" and the only prophecy to give an exact date for when it would be fulfilled.
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