Georgia Power Steals Property From Citizens For AI Data Centers. No 5th amendment, US Constitution

Georgia residents stand to lose everything as homes seized by private company in $16B data center plan to power AI. A utility giant with a $16 billion expansion plan is using eminent domain to seize hundreds of Georgia properties — and furious owners say they never had a fighting chance. Ansley Brown was 5 years old when her mother moved into the Coweta County house where she spent her entire childhood.





US Government Seizing Private Property: 7 Biblical Reasons To NOT Buy Property In 2026. Self-Denial https://youtube.com/live/OPXmUnj4k1s





Georgia family says they're forced to sell home to help power AI data centers: "It's theft" Sell your home, or the state will take it — that's the ultimatum some homeowners in Georgia say they are facing amid the AI boom.





Utility giant Georgia Power is planning to build a new transmission line to in part help power new data centers. It estimates 70-80% of the power on the new line will help serve data centers and the remaining 20-30% of power will serve the state's growing residential and commercial demand.





According to the company, increasing demand has outpaced the capacity of its existing grid and building a new transmission line requires acquiring more than 300 parcels of land, including residential properties.





#5thAmendment

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#EminentDomain

#PropertyRights





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