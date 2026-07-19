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Georgia Power Steals Property From Citizens For AI Data Centers. No 5th amendment, US Constitution
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Georgia residents stand to lose everything as homes seized by private company in $16B data center plan to power AI. A utility giant with a $16 billion expansion plan is using eminent domain to seize hundreds of Georgia properties — and furious owners say they never had a fighting chance. Ansley Brown was 5 years old when her mother moved into the Coweta County house where she spent her entire childhood.


US Government Seizing Private Property: 7 Biblical Reasons To NOT Buy Property In 2026. Self-Denial https://youtube.com/live/OPXmUnj4k1s


Georgia family says they're forced to sell home to help power AI data centers: "It's theft" Sell your home, or the state will take it — that's the ultimatum some homeowners in Georgia say they are facing amid the AI boom.


Utility giant Georgia Power is planning to build a new transmission line to in part help power new data centers. It estimates 70-80% of the power on the new line will help serve data centers and the remaining 20-30% of power will serve the state's growing residential and commercial demand.


According to the company, increasing demand has outpaced the capacity of its existing grid and building a new transmission line requires acquiring more than 300 parcels of land, including residential properties.


#5thAmendment

#Georgia

#AIDataCenter

#Constitution

#GeorgiaPower

#EminentDomain

#PropertyRights


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Keywords
private property rightsgeorgia power land seizuregeorgia power property seizuregeorgia power ai data centersgeorgia power lawsuitgeorgia land seizuregeorgia property rightscoweta county georgiacoweta county landforced property acquisitionai data center expansionfifth amendment property rightsconstitutional property rightsgovernment land seizuregovernment taking propertygeorgia homeowners forced to sellgeorgia residents lose homes
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