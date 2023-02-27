https://gettr.com/post/p29v3l46bed
2023.02.27 The CCP’s Second Plenary Session is de facto the XI Family Session! Not Absolutely Loyal to the (XI) Party means Absolutely not Loyal to the (XI) Party!
二中全会就是习家会。党内不绝对忠诚就等于绝对不忠诚。
