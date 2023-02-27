Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CCP’s Second Plenary Session is de facto the XI Family Session! Not Absolutely Loyal to the (XI) Party means Absolutely not Loyal to the (XI) Party!
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p29v3l46bed

2023.02.27 The CCP’s Second Plenary Session is de facto the XI Family Session! Not Absolutely Loyal to the (XI) Party means Absolutely not Loyal to the (XI) Party!

二中全会就是习家会。党内不绝对忠诚就等于绝对不忠诚。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket