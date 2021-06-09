THE UNCENSORED TRUTH TOUR, Seeing 2020 Documentary, CINCINNATI

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Featuring Dr. Simone Gold and r. Douglas Frank screening of the Ground breaking and eye opening documentary Seeing 2020 Jab, Simone Gold, Cincinnati, Ohio, The Uncensored Truth Tour, Frontline Doctors Seeing 2020