Slick Willie Deposed Over Epstein Ties

Epstein’s Blast Radius
* Bill Clinton says he saw nothing and did nothing wrong with Epstein.
* Nothing happened on Epstein’s private jet the 27 times Bubba went on.
* Nothing happened in the hot tub or the swimming pool with Ghislaine Maxwell.
* Epstein just had a portrait of Bill in a blue dress and called himself Co-Founder of the Clinton Global Initiative.
* Was Bill Clinton the target of an intelligence operation?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (27 February 2026)
