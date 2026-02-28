Slick Willie Deposed Over Epstein Ties

Epstein’s Blast Radius

* Bill Clinton says he saw nothing and did nothing wrong with Epstein.

* Nothing happened on Epstein’s private jet the 27 times Bubba went on.

* Nothing happened in the hot tub or the swimming pool with Ghislaine Maxwell.

* Epstein just had a portrait of Bill in a blue dress and called himself Co-Founder of the Clinton Global Initiative.

* Was Bill Clinton the target of an intelligence operation?





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (27 February 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390112895112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/2027567495960289431