RT News - January 28 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1489 followers
1
66 views • 3 days ago

January 28, 2026

rt.com


A senior Iranian diplomat tells RT that a US attack on the country will ignite the entire region. That's as Donald Trump threatens Tehran with a naval armada larger than the one he used against Venezuela. And as Washington positions its forces for a possible strike on Iran, RT hears exclusively from a Shia military figure in neighbouring Iraq, who shares concerns on the prospects of a major escalation. With Donald Trump accusing third parties of funding the protests against US Immigration Enforcement agents, we look into the similarities in Minnesota and tactics used during Ukraine’s notorious Maidan coup in 2014.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

newsrussiart
