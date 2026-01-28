RT News - January 28 2026 2PM GMT

January 28, 2026

rt.com





A senior Iranian diplomat tells RT that a US attack on the country will ignite the entire region. That's as Donald Trump threatens Tehran with a naval armada larger than the one he used against Venezuela. And as Washington positions its forces for a possible strike on Iran, RT hears exclusively from a Shia military figure in neighbouring Iraq, who shares concerns on the prospects of a major escalation. With Donald Trump accusing third parties of funding the protests against US Immigration Enforcement agents, we look into the similarities in Minnesota and tactics used during Ukraine’s notorious Maidan coup in 2014.





