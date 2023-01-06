Brunson Case to SCOTUS | Challenges 2020 Election on Disputed Electoral College Votes

Richard Citizen Journalist brings us this quick look at the protesters, about 100 at SCOTUS today.

Details: Supreme Court Dockets Brunson v. Adams Case That Challenges the Failure of Congress to Investigate Disputed Electoral College Votes

A historic case has been docketed by the United States Supreme Court. Case number 22-380 titled Brunson v. Adams has reached the highest court in the land by a Writ of Certiorari from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The petitioner of the case, Raland J. Brunson, is suing 388 federal officers, including former Vice President Mike Pence, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, for “violating their oaths of office,” where they swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic. Brunson claims their refusal to investigate an alleged attack (voter fraud) on the Constitution on January 6th, 2021, violated the oaths they swore just one day prior as they were sworn in as members of the 117th Congress.

